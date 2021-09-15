Man remanded in custody in relation to Tipperary store robbery

The Centra store in Nenagh
A male has been arrested and charged with robbery at the Centra Store in Clare Street, Nenagh, following an incident on the premises on August 29.
The male, who is in his 50s, was arrested under the Offences Against the State (Firearms Act) following searches carried out by local gardaí on Friday last.
He was subsequently charged with robbery before a sitting of Limerick District Court where he was remanded in custody.
Abarta Heritage is inviting people to come along to a Story Sharing Event at the Tipperary Remembrance Arch on the site of the old Military Barracks, on Thursday, September 23 at 6:30pm.
