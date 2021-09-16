Cocaine and heroin use increasing - Joint Policing Committee

The scourge of crack cocaine and heroin in our towns and villages, domestic violence, anti-social behaviour, and scams that have lost people vast sums of money, dominated Friday’s joint policing committee (JPC) between local gardaí and Tipperary Co Council.

Chief Supt Derek Smart gave chairman Cllr Noel Coonan a breakdown of crime figures for Co Tipperary. In the year to date, domestic abuse incidents across the county were up 6.7%.



Property crimes, including robbery and burglary, are down 10%, from 858 incidents to 775. By district, this breaks down to: Tipp town -12% (95 to 84); Cahir +18 % (92 to 109); Clonmel -6% (267 to 251); Thurles -14% (199 to 172); Nenagh -22% (205 to 159).



Non-aggravated burglaries are down 19% in the year so far, with residential burglaries down 17%. By district: Tipp town -19% (21 to 17); Cahir -38% (21 to 13); Clonmel +7 (55 to 59); Thurles -44% (45 to 25); Nenagh -16% (44 to 37).



Crimes against the person, including murders, all assaults, harassment, child abuse and neglect, were up 8%, from 346 incidents to 372. Tipp town +29% (28 to 36); Cahir -23% (53 to 41); Clonmel +21% (134 to 162); Thurles +27% (59 to 75); Nenagh -19% (72 to 58).



Other categories of crimes include, possession of firearms (-25%), possession of drugs for personal use (+13%), and possession of drugs for sale and supply (-20%).



In traffic, there have been seven fatal collisions in Tipperary so far this year, up from four incidents to seven (+75%), while serious injury collisions are down 13% (24 to 21).



There have been 1,323 road checkpoints conducted, resulting in 200 driving while intoxicated offences (down 15% from 236, compared to this time last year). This figure includes 63 drug driving offences (-28% from last year

Some €450,000 worth of drugs were seized to date in the county, including €13,000 seized in Cashel. “If people are aware of any drug activity that is taking place in any of the villages and towns around the county, don’t assume that we know what is going on,” said Chief Supt Smart. “Reach out to the garda confidential line, that’s 1800 666 111. People can ring that and give us that information. It could be just the final little piece that we need to put a picture together.”



Cllr Pat English said the scourge of crack cocaine and heroin is growing, and called for a dedicated drugs unit to be set up, based in Clonmel. “Crack cocaine is doing untold damage to families.”

Supt Smart said that Insp James White is the appointed Inspector to deal with drugs. If someone has drug debt issues, they can call Insp White for advice.



The size of Tipperary is such that it makes it a huge challenge to appoint a dedicated drugs unit, as Clonmel is such a distance from Nenagh.



“We have a number of members appointed to drugs duties, in the five districts across the county. We’re waiting to get a drugs Sergeant appointed, and there is a competition in place for that,” said Supt Smart. That person would coordinate a response, especially in Clonmel, and Nenagh. Those two towns, with the biggest populations, are where gardaí expect their efforts to be centred.



“The problem is not in any specific area,” added Supt Smart. “It's everywhere, it's in all our towns and all our villages. It's only by working together, that if people have any concerns, let us know, and we will put our systems in place.



“Heroin is being used by people in villages and we mightn't even know about it. If they're not reaching out for help, then we're not going to know about it, unless we make contact with them.”

Drink and drugs are the main reason for assaults. Unfortunately many victims do not follow through with their complaints afterwards and this makes it far harder for gardaí to affect successful prosecutions.