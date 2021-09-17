Search

17/09/2021

Young Tipperary driver with dangerously defective vehicle 'not a bad lad'

Young Tipperary driver with dangerously defective vehicle 'not a bad lad'

Nenagh Court:

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A driver found with a dangerously defective vehicle and who was driving without L plates and unaccompanied, was “not a bad young lad”, Nenagh Court was told.

“There was just no talking to him. I just couldn’t get him to understand. He was just driving around waiting to be stopped,” Garda Paul Hogan told the court.

Scott Courtney of Dromnascart, Ballycommon, Nenagh, pleaded to having the defective vehicle at Tullaheady, Nenagh, on September 25, 2019.

He was driving without L plates and unaccompanied at Tyone, Nenagh, on January 12, 2020.

Mr Courtney’s solicitor, Pat Liston, said that his client had been trying to repair the vehicle at the time.

He told the court the convictions would now mean his client was disqualified under penalty points.

“He was immature,” said Mr Liston.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Courtney €150 for having a defective vehicle.

She fined him €120 for driving without L plates, and fined him €160 for driving while unaccompanied.

