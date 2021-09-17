Young Tipperary driver with dangerously defective vehicle 'not a bad lad'

Nenagh Court:
A driver found with a dangerously defective vehicle and who was driving without L plates and unaccompanied, was “not a bad young lad”, Nenagh Court was told.
“There was just no talking to him. I just couldn’t get him to understand. He was just driving around waiting to be stopped,” Garda Paul Hogan told the court.
Scott Courtney of Dromnascart, Ballycommon, Nenagh, pleaded to having the defective vehicle at Tullaheady, Nenagh, on September 25, 2019.
He was driving without L plates and unaccompanied at Tyone, Nenagh, on January 12, 2020.
Mr Courtney’s solicitor, Pat Liston, said that his client had been trying to repair the vehicle at the time.
He told the court the convictions would now mean his client was disqualified under penalty points.
“He was immature,” said Mr Liston.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Courtney €150 for having a defective vehicle.
She fined him €120 for driving without L plates, and fined him €160 for driving while unaccompanied.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.