Senior IFA dairy official to address North Tipperary executive meeting

Áine O'Connell: Will address North Tipperary IFA executive meeting
A senior IFA dairy executive is to address a North Tipperary executive meeting this month.
Imelda Walsh North Tipperary IFA, chairperson, said that she was delighted to hold an executive meeting on Wednesday, September 22, in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, at 8pm with guest speaker Áine O’Connell, IFA senior dairy policy executive.
Topics will include milk prices, economic sustainability of dairy farmers and Nitrates Action Programme.
Ms Walsh said that the dairy industry had been the fastest growing dairy sector in the EU over the last 10 years, which had contributed greatly to improved economic prosperity in rural Ireland and to growth in employment and exports.
All members are welcome to attend and get an update on CAP proposals and the IFA pre-Budget submission.
