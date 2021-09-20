Tipperary County Council issues alert on algal bloom on Lough Derg
Tipperary County Council has issued an alert to the public over the presence of algal bloom on Lough Derg.
The blue green algal bloom can produce harmful toxins and is most easily recognised when it forms a bright pea-green paint like scum on or close to the shoreline.
The public are being advised to exercise extreme caution around the bloom
Contact with this Bloom should be avoided as it may cause skin irritation.
The public are being advised to keep all animals, especially dogs, away from the affected area. Ensure animals have an alternative source of drinking water.
You can contact Environment & Climate Action Section, Tipperary County Council at 0761-065000, if you have any concerns.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.