Nenagh district roads programme rejected by Cllr Phyll Bugler

The three-year roads programme for the Nenagh municipal district has been rejected by Cllr Phyll Bugler.

The Ballina councillor told the district's September meeting that she could not vote for it as it did not include a road - the R494 - that she had been told would be included.

“I agreed to remove the section from Roolagh to Willow Cliff from a previous programme and that it would be in the next three-year programme,” an irate Cllr Bugler told the meeting. “That has not happened.”

The Fine Gael councillor said the road was in a bad condition and she “couldn’t face the people of Ballina and say I voted for the plan”.

Cllr Bugler pointed out that she would not be supporting the programme for the first time in 17 years.

Cllr John Carroll asked that Cllr Bugler be given “first call” on any extra funding.

Her fellow FG colleague, Cllr Ger Darcy, said that he wasn’t “getting everything I wanted”, but he wouldn’t vote against the programme.

Cllr Fiona Bonfield said she could understand where Cllr Bugler was coming from, and asked roads engineer Barry Murphy to support her call for funding.

While cathaoirleach Cllr Michael O’Meara said he could empathise with Cllr Bugler, the road in question was in a different position as it was part of a bigger project that would go ahead with the new Shannon crossing.

He said that passing the programme was one of the most important functions that councillors had.

“We are making our way back from €250m to the €660m that we used get. This is the start of the restoration of rural roads,” he said.

The programme was proposed by Cllr Hughie McGrath and seconded by Cllr John Carroll.

Around €4m a year will be spent each year of the roads programme in the district.