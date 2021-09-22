Tipperary gardaí seize cannabis and heroin in Nenagh
Quantities of heroin and cannabis were found when gardaí searched premises in Nenagh in relation to a recent burglary offence.
The search was conducted at Silver Street last Friday.
One male was arrested and later charged in relation to a burglary reported in the Silver Street area a week previously.
