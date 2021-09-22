Nenagh Éire Óg are crowned North Tipperary Under 17A champions

Junior: Well done to our Junior As who made it four wins from four when they defeated KIlruane in the final round of the group stage of the championship on Saturday last. The score in the game was 1-22 to 1-14 with Cian Crowley getting the goal. In topping the group we now go on to play Kilruane the the North semi final - this game is due to take place on Sunday 3rd October.

Senior: Best of luck to our senior hurlers who take on Borrisoleigh in Round 3 of the Co Championship next weekend. This is a must win game to ensure we progress to the knockout stages of the championship. The game is fixed for next Sunday at 3.45 in Semple Stadium – please come out and support. This will be an all ticket game – the link to buy tickets will be sent out when available during the week.

Tipperary Draw: The first draw of the 2021/22 Tipperary Draw will take place on Friday 1st October. Our promoters are busy at the moment contacting existing members and we are also looking for new members to join the draw. This is a great draw with terrific prizes each month including a car, choice of holiday and cash prizes. The Tipperary Draw has been a great fundraiser for the club over the years with up to €70 from each ticket sold by the club going back into the club so we are asking once again that our supporters and members please get behind this great draw. Please contact Bartley Ryan at 086 735 8359 for further information and if you would like to join the draw.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €6,900. Please support our lotto and play online through the link on the club website.

Club Development/Hurling Wall: Work on the new hurling wall is almost complete and it looks amazing. Please remember to stay off the astro until the final works are completed. Everyone will be notified when the hurling wall and astro are available for use by club members.

Any remaining donations can be paid over to your fundraising representative. Any remaining tax forms associated with your donation should be given to your fundraising representative along with details of the names you wish to have included on the club development jigsaw wall.

Under 5: Training continues every Saturday morning from 10 - 11am. Anyone else interested in joining Under 5 training please contact Erica on 086 8774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

Under 7: Training continues on Tuesday evenings 6-7pm for the next couple of weeks and Saturday mornings 10-11am. As always we would love to see new faces.

Under 9: Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. Great to see new boys joining who are always more than welcome

Under 11: Training continues this week on Tuesday evening. We look forward to using the new hurling wall and astro turf over the next few months. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 0874086439 or through the club social media pages.

Under 13: Under 13D team qualified for the North final after a great battle with Toomevara last Wednesday evening in Dolla. This was the teams ninth championship game this year and the panel have gone from strength to strength since we returned from the Covid break. The boys next play Newport in the final on Wednesday evening in Portroe at 5:45 and hope that they are well supported on the evening.

Under 13A team were defeated by Newport in their semi final in the plate competition in Ballina last Tuesday evening. After a very competitive thirty minutes by the boys Newport pulled away in the last ten minutes to run out convincing winners. Well done to both panels who have shown great commitment and dedication at training all year.

Under 15 : Under U15 hurlers bowed out of the championship at the quarter final stage last Thursday against a strong Borrisoleigh side. Despite conceding first half goals and facing an uphill battle the team continued to fight to the very end. This group will now play the semi final of the Plate on Thurs evening at 5.45 in Nenagh with Silvermines providing the opposition.

Under 17: Following a great victory over Roscrea in the North semi final last week, our minor team went on to play Toomevara in a repeat of last year’s final on Sunday evening in Kilcolman. After an extremely tight battle which went to extra time the Nenagh boys, scoring a late goal, emerged as winners and the title of the North Tipperary Under 17A champions. Congratulations to the boys on a wholehearted determined performance that earned the win ultimately. Congratulations to Greg Browne and his entire backroom team who facilitated this group in achieving this gallant win.