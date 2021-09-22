Football Board launches Michael Hogan Festival of Football for juvenile clubs

The launch of the Michael Hogan Festival of Football took place in the Horse and Jockey Hotel last Friday night.

The aim of the festival which has been organised by the Tipperary Football Committee is to raise the profile of Gaelic Football within Tipperary and to maximise the amount of opportunities for players of all ages to play the game.

Of particular importance to the committee, is the need to continue to raise the standards across all parts of the county at juvenile level and ensure that all children get the opportunity and encouragement to develop both their own skills and an interest in and love of the game.

In line with this objective the Football Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of Tipperary Football, the County Juvenile Committee and Tipperary Coaching & Games Development will be holding the 'Michael Hogan Festival of Football' over two separate weekends in October this year.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football will be run with competitions at U11 and U13 level with the format following similar lines to the Feile and Peil competitions held annually, with each location hosting their own independent competition, and so far there has been an excellent response with 90% of clubs having entered teams in both the U11 and U13 tournaments and with some clubs entering two and three teams with close to 100 teams entered in both competitions.

Each venue will host eight clubs with two groups of four competing against one another and the teams will be graded as per the feile/peil on a county wide basis and the host clubs for the festival will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The competition will commence with the U11’s on Saturday October 16th with the U13 fare getting underway a fortnight later on Saturday October 30th and it is sure to be a great couple of weeks for football around the county as several county football stars from past and present will be in attendance on both days.

With both the commemoration of the events of Bloody Sunday and the Munster Senior Final success of last November, the last 12 months has been a memorable period for Tipperary Football and the hope for this Football Festival, in honour of one of the most significant figures in the history of GAA will be a fitting end to this period.