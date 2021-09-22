Search

22/09/2021

Football Board launches Michael Hogan Festival of Football for juvenile clubs

Football Board launches Michael Hogan Festival of Football for juvenile clubs

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The launch of the Michael Hogan Festival of Football took place in the Horse and Jockey Hotel last Friday night.
The aim of the festival which has been organised by the Tipperary Football Committee is to raise the profile of Gaelic Football within Tipperary and to maximise the amount of opportunities for players of all ages to play the game.

Of particular importance to the committee, is the need to continue to raise the standards across all parts of the county at juvenile level and ensure that all children get the opportunity and encouragement to develop both their own skills and an interest in and love of the game.

In line with this objective the Football Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of Tipperary Football, the County Juvenile Committee and Tipperary Coaching & Games Development will be holding the 'Michael Hogan Festival of Football' over two separate weekends in October this year.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football will be run with competitions at U11 and U13 level with the format following similar lines to the Feile and Peil competitions held annually, with each location hosting their own independent competition, and so far there has been an excellent response with 90% of clubs having entered teams in both the U11 and U13 tournaments and with some clubs entering two and three teams with close to 100 teams entered in both competitions.

Each venue will host eight clubs with two groups of four competing against one another and the teams will be graded as per the feile/peil on a county wide basis and the host clubs for the festival will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
The competition will commence with the U11’s on Saturday October 16th with the U13 fare getting underway a fortnight later on Saturday October 30th and it is sure to be a great couple of weeks for football around the county as several county football stars from past and present will be in attendance on both days.

With both the commemoration of the events of Bloody Sunday and the Munster Senior Final success of last November, the last 12 months has been a memorable period for Tipperary Football and the hope for this Football Festival, in honour of one of the most significant figures in the history of GAA will be a fitting end to this period.

Tipperary gardaí seize cannabis and heroin in Nenagh

A section of the Suir Blueway is to close for two weeks for emergency repairs

People in Tipperary urged to get involved in Trick or Treat for a great cause

Fun while raising funds for Children’s Health Foundation this Halloween

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media