Ashgrove in Thurles, Cluain Dara in Templemore, to be taken in charge by Tipperary Co Council

Nearly completed estates across Thurles Templemore municipal district are ready to be taken in charge, heard the September meeting.



Ashgrove estate in Thurles, Cluain Dara in Templemore and Caislean Court are expected to taken in charge soon.



District engineer Kieran Laddin said the developer is working on installing lighting at Ashgrove, and is identifying any defects, which should be corrected by the end of the month.



“The lights should be on there in the next couple of weeks. We want to take it in charge but the developer has to finish the defects before we do so.” They are also working through some roads and footpaths.



Cllr Jim Ryan said the road junctions within the estate must also be included in any survey, as they have no signage or road markings. “There’s going to be a serious accident up there, because people don’t know who is to stop and who is to go.”



In Cluain Dara, Templemore, Mr Laddin has been in contact with residents in relation to a pumping station managed by Irish Water. Six “DPIs” (developer provided water services infrastructure) are being surveyed by Irish Water. “I’ve spoken to the residents and they need to provide some extra signatures” to finalise the taking-in-charge application, added Mr Laddin.



Cllr Noel Coonan drew attention to a retirement village near Templemore. Some residents couldn’t get a key to the gate and were left locked in, the lighting is in a bad state, and “it’s critical now as we come into the winter that the safety of the elderly residents in that estate in the village, that they are looked after.” The entrance to the estate is not being properly managed and things have reached a “crisis point”. Action has to be taken immediately, and planning conditions must be adhered to, insisted Cllr Coonan.



Cllr Coonan was told that, as this is a private development, the Council does not intend to take it in charge. There is an enforcement file “open” on this issue and the Council has been pursuing it with correspondence, said Mr Laddin.



It is a private estate, so it was never intended to be taken in charge, and so it falls outside the taking in charge policy, added Mr Laddin.