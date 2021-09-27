Desolation to hope TETB Creative Cabin Cashel Photography Exhibition

As part of the South Tipperary positive mental health Festival 2021 the TETB Creative Cabin Photography Desolation to Hope exhibition is on display at the upper lobby Source Gallery Thurles.
With the support of TETB Photography and Art Teacher Cher Gleeson each student developed a narrative photography project of 5 images depicting storylines of addiction, depression and homelessness featuring model Peter Falvey using the theme Desolation to Hope.
Other learners worked on themes of grief and reflection. Student Joyce Dolan received special recognition by the selection panel for her photographic work which emphasised the importance of connection and support in mental health recovery.
The exhibition can also be viewed online on Facebook Creative Cabin Cashel page from 1st October
Special thanks to Peter Falvey for his patience and assistance with the project, Brendan Maher director The Source Gallery, Thurles library staff, Veronica Crowe Community Education Co-ordinator TETB for their support and assistance.
The exhibition runs from October 4th to the 10th.
