Public ‘webinar’ on draft county plan 2022- ’28 for this Thursday September 30 at 7pm

Tipperary residents are being urged to have their say on the draft county development plan this Thursday during an online seminar, as the plan will determine key issues such as rural housing for years to come.

As part of the ongoing consultation process for the Draft Tipperary County Development Plan 2022-2028, a Public Webinar will be held by ZOOM on Thursday 30th September at 7pm.

The purpose of this webinar will be to provide an overview of the Draft Tipperary County Development Plan and to provide advice on how to get involved or make a submission.

Please click on this LINK to register.

The process of preparing a new Tipperary County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 commenced on the 18th of September 2020. This is an exciting time for Tipperary because there has never been a Plan for the entire county.

We now have an opportunity to consider the combined assets and character of the ‘Premier’ county and to set out an ambitious future vision. The Plan will be completed by September 2022 and have a 6-year lifespan to 2028’

The Plan will be a framework for how we will deliver for all our communities, through protecting our environment, reducing our energy demands, maintaining the viability of our towns, villages and rural communities, and supporting job creation. There will be opportunities for you to contribute your thoughts and ideas as the Plan develops over the three key stages in the plan-making process.

Stage 1 – Pre-Draft

Stage 2 – Draft NOW The Draft Plan is now ‘live’. Now is your opportunity to have your say!

Stage 3 – Amendments (When Amendments to the Draft Plan are adopted, they will appear here for your consideration)

You will also be able to read submissions made by other stakeholders including Government organisations. Your involvement means that the final Tipperary County Development Plan 2022 - 2028 will reflect your ideas, aspirations and concerns within the structure of national and regional policies and guidelines.