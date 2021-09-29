Search

Irish Water carrying out survey on five Tipperary housing developments

Irish Water is carrying out a survey on five Tipperary housing developments

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is carrying out surveys to assess the water infrastructure at five Tipperary sites.

The pilot project is focusing on estates with Developer Provided Infrastructure (DPI), that is wastewater treatment plants that have not yet been taken in charge. 

This includes five sites (six estates) in Tipperary.

The study outputs will provide the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, Irish Water and the other stakeholders with a better understanding of the technical, environmental, and legislative requirements pertaining to DPI and inform future investment budgets.

The sites will be inspected, assessed and a preferred solution will be recommended. Irish Water will not be carrying out any remedial works. It will be up to each individual planning authority to apply for funding under the Minister’s programme.

The sites are: Townsfield, Cloughjordan; Innis Gove and An Cuirt (two estates go into one DPI), Monard; Dun n'Or, Donaskeagh; Rathclogh, Rathclogh north, Dulla; Moanteen, Thomastown Cross

