Irish Water carrying out survey on five Tipperary housing developments

Irish Water is carrying out a survey on five Tipperary housing developments
Irish Water is carrying out surveys to assess the water infrastructure at five Tipperary sites.
The pilot project is focusing on estates with Developer Provided Infrastructure (DPI), that is wastewater treatment plants that have not yet been taken in charge.
This includes five sites (six estates) in Tipperary.
The study outputs will provide the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, Irish Water and the other stakeholders with a better understanding of the technical, environmental, and legislative requirements pertaining to DPI and inform future investment budgets.
The sites will be inspected, assessed and a preferred solution will be recommended. Irish Water will not be carrying out any remedial works. It will be up to each individual planning authority to apply for funding under the Minister’s programme.
The sites are: Townsfield, Cloughjordan; Innis Gove and An Cuirt (two estates go into one DPI), Monard; Dun n'Or, Donaskeagh; Rathclogh, Rathclogh north, Dulla; Moanteen, Thomastown Cross
Hollyhill Sonny won the JAG Building Services and KGOBA A1 Derby for owners Gerard and Caoimhe Gubbins and trainer Paraic Campion at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium
Liam O'Dwyer scored ten points when Shannon Rovers Gaels won the county U15 C hurling championship final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.