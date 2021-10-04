Search

04/10/2021

Deaths in Tipperary Monday October 4

The death has occurred of Eileen Leonard (née Fehilly)
Burncourt, Tipperary
On October 3rd, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, Eileen (nee Fehilly) beloved wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Patsy and mother in law of the late Willie. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Hannah (Slattery), son Michael, daughters in law Karen and Mary, sisters Maisie (O’Grady) and Margaret (Griffin), grandchildren Eleanor, Patricia, Liam, Caoimhe and Fionn, great grandchildren Emma, Lisa, Rory, Lauren and Eimear, sister in law Bridie Fehilly, brother in law Owen O’Grady, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She rest in peace.

The funeral will take place in accordance with current HSE guidelines. Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave her son Michael’s residence in Burncourt at 1:15pm on Tuesday October 5th for requiem Mass in Burncourt Church at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. 

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Ryan
Late of 8 Churchview, Bohernanave and formerly Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary
William (Billy) Ryan, Late of 8 Churchview, Bohernanave and formerly Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles. October 3rd, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Lila), parents William and Alice, his brothers Seamus, Hugh and Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, his brother John, sister-in-law Brenda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Billy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Tuesday next at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

Condolences may be left for Billy's family in the condolence section below. Thank you.

Please comply with Covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face covering and no hand shaking.

The death has occurred of Rita Kennedy (née Comerford)
The Terrace, Borrisokane, Tipperary
Peacefully, on 3rd October 2021, at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick and her sisters Breda, Angela and Marie.

Sadly missed by Fergus, Damien, Karina and Orla. Brothers Michael and Donie, sisters Martina and Nuala, son-in-law, grandchildren and great granddaughter.

 

Reposing at her home: The Beeches, The Terrace, Borrisokane (E45CF53) from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. on Monday 4th October. Removal to Saint Peter’s and Paul’s Church for requiem Mass on Tuesday 5th October at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards at the adjoining cemetery.

Local News

