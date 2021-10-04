Knockavilla news

Congratulations to Esther Alison, Station Road, our share the spoils winner last week, winning €270. The winning envelope was purchased in Heffernan shop Dundrum. Thanks to everyone for their continued support each week.

Just a timely reminder about our planned historical talk, taking place in Knockavilla hall (E34TX04) on Friday October 15 at 8.30pm, note time change



This informative night will cover stories and information about the happenings in our area, and neighbouring parishes during the war of independence.



Our speakers, Conor Hammersley, Robert O Keeffe and Rodgie Kennedy will share their vast knowledge with our audience, while Danny Morrissey will take the chair as MC., and will encourage participation and involvement from our audience.

We also plan to provide information about Lt Martin Purcell on the night.

Admission is free, but we do need people to pre book their seats prior to the event, as we cannot seat to full capacity of the hall, and we cannot guarantee admission on the night, if you haven't pre booked. We are already up to 75% capacity so far.



This is open to everyone, from both inside and outside the parish, that has any interest in local history, during these times.

To book your seat, please contact Margaret Hayes 0872775971, or Kieran Slattery, 0877934071.

Complimentary refreshments will also be available on the night.

We are delighted to announce that we are running our scarecrow competition again this year. This event proved very popular last year, so again, we are encouraging people to get involved with your family, or workplace, and get creative. Creations can be placed anywhere that suits, obviously in a safe area, and please WhatsApp the photo to 0877934071, and follow everything on knockavilla community council Facebook page.

We are grateful to Lisa O Keeffe and Jack Leonard who have come on board to sponsor this competition. Best of luck everyone, and enjoy the craic making the scarecrow with your friends and family