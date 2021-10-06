Tipperary assault: male hospitalised following attack in Newport
A male was hospitalised following an altercation in the Glenwood area of Newport in the early hours of Sunday last, according to Nenagh gardaí
A person whom gardaí suspect of the assault was disarmed.
He was arrested and later appeared before Limerick District Court in relation to possession of a weapon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.