Tipperary man sent for trial for alleged theft, assault and sexual assault
A Tipperary man has been sent forward for trial at the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court, which started this Tuesday, October 5, on charges of sexual assault, assault causing harm on a couple, and theft.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in continuing custody, by Judge Mary Cashin in Nenagh Court, where he was served with the book of evidence.
The alleged offences happened between May 12 and May 13, 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.