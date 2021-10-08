Tipperary man pleads guilty to stealing laptop in Thurles

Nenagh Court: Tipperary man pleaded guilty to stealing laptop in Thurles
A Thurles man pleaded before Nenagh Court to stealing a laptop from a house in the town.
John Keane, with addresses at 1 Quarry Mews, Purcell Apartments, Mitchel Road, Thurles and 15 Stradavoher Court, Thurles, pleaded to the offence at a house on Dublin Road, Thurles, between July 17 and July 18, 2021.
Judge Mary Cashin heard Mr Keane, 33, entered the house and took the laptop valued at €300.
The case was adjourned to Thurles Court on December 7, 2021, for a victim personal statement.
