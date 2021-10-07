Search

07/10/2021

Tipperary vaccination: Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Nenagh this Sunday

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Another round of walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held at the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres this weekend, October 8-10t, in Limerick, Friday; Ennis, Saturday, and Nenagh, Sunday.

The clinics - part of the ongoing national effort to maximise public immunity to Covid-19, and to maximise access for those who received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and can, per national guidance, receive the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose - are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, October 10: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, 1.30pm-6pm

Friday, October 8: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, Limerick Racecourse, 4.30pm-7.00pm

Saturday, October 9: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, West County Hotel, Ennis, 4.30pm-7.00pm.

Those attending for second doses should bring their vaccine record card with them. Please note that a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. This should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

No appointment is necessary for these clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.

