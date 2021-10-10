Tipperary County Council to host Zoom meeting on creating awareness of dementia
An online meeting will take place next Monday, October 11, to set up a dementia working group for the Nenagh area under the banner of Understand Together.
The campaign is led by the HSE and aims to raise awareness and increase people’s understanding of dementia, to inspire the nation to stand together with those affected.
Understand Together wants to change the culture around dementia and help create an Ireland that embraces and includes people living with the condition.
Partnering with the campaign, Tipperary County Council is embarking on the journey of making its towns inclusive.
Local communities are invited to attend the meeting to setup a working group for Nenagh. The meeting will take place on Zoom at 10am on October 11.
The purpose of the meeting is to create a working group who will work together to create that community awareness within Nenagh, encourage business, community and sporting groups to embark on training delivered by the Alzheimer Society and to plan towards a pop-up event in Nenagh to create awareness support those living within our community with Dementia.
You can register by emailing agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie or phoning 0761-06 5000 and contacting Fiona Crotty or Angela Sheehan
