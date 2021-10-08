Search

Centenary event for Jack the Master

Tuesday October 12 marks the centenary of John Ryan M (Jack the Master), Turraheen, Rossmore

Tipperary Star reporter

Tuesday October 12 marks the centenary of John Ryan M (Jack the Master), Turraheen, Rossmore - Jack's tragic and sad passing occurred during the Truce period in 1921.


His death cert from Cashel hospital recorded pneumonia and cardiac failure. This has been attributed in no small way to the rigorous and sustained campaign he followed as a Volunteer in our struggle from freedom. He was a member of 'D' Company, 3rd Batallion, 3rd Tipperary Brigade. The planned commemoration will be a full and official event.


While a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 nnon on October 12 in Drombane Church, numbers in attendance have to be restricted, and places have been filled.


The commemoration to follow, however, at Kilvalure cemetery will not be constrained to the same extent. Covid 19 guidelines will, nevertheless, apply in the cemetery.

