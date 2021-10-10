Search

10/10/2021

Young Tipperary people invited to join MEP Billy Kelleher at Mid West workshop

Young Tipperary people invited to join MEP Billy Kelleher at Mid West workshop

Billy Kelleher, MEP: one-day workshop for Transition Year and senior cycle students

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Transition Year and senior cycle Tipperary students are being invited to join Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher at a special one-day workshop conference on the Future of Europe for Transition Year and Senior Cycle students on Monday, November 1 in the South Court Hotel, Limerick.

“This is an incredibly exciting time as the entire Union starts debating what the EU of tomorrow should look like. For my part, I believe it is essential that our young people take an active role in this debate, and that decision makers hear their voices," said the Fianna Fáil MEP Across the EU, thousands of citizens are taking part in debates, events or workshops. Those charting out our Union’s future must hear Irish voices, and especially the voices of our young Irish citizens."

During this workshop, which will be organised in conjunction with a professional youth facilitator, students from across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary will debate the issues that matter to them - climate action, health preparedness, Rule of Law, defence and security, he said.

“All schools in the region are eligible to send representatives. In order to register and to receive further information, teachers should email Billy.Kelleher@ep.europa.eu. Each school can send up to five students.

“I would urge all schools to take part in this workshop. We cannot take the support of our young people for the European project for granted. They must be listened to and I am delighted to be able to bring them together with their peers from across the region to discuss what our Union looks like in the future,” said Mr Kelleher. 

