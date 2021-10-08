Nenagh Éire Óg: Best of luck to the Junior A hurlers in the North Final

Junior: Well done to our Junior A hurlers who defeated Kilruane in the North semi-final on Sunday last. The score was 2-23 to 2-12 with Cian Crowley and Billy Moran getting the second half goals. Best of luck to the players and management who take on Borrisoleigh in the North Final this weekend.

Lotto: The lotto Jackpot was €7,100 last Monday night. Please support our lotto and play online through the link on the club website.

Tipperary Draw: This is the last week to sign up for the 2021/22 Tipperary Draw with the first draw now due to take place on Friday, October 8. Contact Bartley Ryan at 086-735 8359 for further information and to join the draw.

Timber / turf auction: The club will be holding a timber and turf auction in the coming weeks. If anyone has timber available for this please contact Shane Hennessy at 087-1387410.

Under 7: Under 7 boys finished off the year in style with a fun morning on Sunday last with the highlight being the boys beating the coaches in a fiercely contested tug-of-war.

Well done to all the boys on their brilliant effort throughout the year. Sincere thanks to all the coaches and Covid officers who made it all possible.

It was so enjoyable seeing all the boys improve throughout the year and the very best wishes to the boys going up to the Under 9 group next year.

Under 9: Under 9s played their last football match on Saturday morning last against Ballina. Great performances all around, it was amazing to see how the children have come on so much this season.

Thanks to the Under 7s and Isobel who played on Saturday morning also.

Midweek training sessions for this group are finished for this season. We plan to continue Saturday morning training or matches until the end of the month at which point we will have some end of season fun to close out a superb year.

Under 11: The plan of action for this group is to concentrate on gaelic football only for the next two weeks in preparation for an upcoming tournament.

We look forward to using the new hurling wall and astro turf over the next few months. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 087-4086439 or through the club social media pages.

Under 13: Our Under 13D team qualified for the county final after a very strong performance against Fr Sheehy’s last Saturday in Clogheen on a score line of 3-6 to 2-1. Well done to all the panel and thanks to the many supporters for making the long journey as it was great to see such a turnout so far from home. We now play Holycross next Sunday in Clonoulty at 1.30. Please come and support the boys on their big day.

Under 17: Our minors put in a very difficult shift against Carrick Swans last Sunday afternoon in Nenagh. The conditions were really challenging and Carrick were very much up for the tie. Éire Óg had plenty of scoring chances but the conversion rate from those chances was not high enough to amount the necessary scores to tip the scoreboard in Nenagh's favour.

Commiserations to this group and their management team. The club are very proud of all this group have achieved this year and for all the enthralling matches they have provided. There are brighter days ahead for this squad and their team.