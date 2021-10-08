Tipperary gardaí warn car owners to be careful following Clare Glens break-in
The gardaí in Tipperary have urged car owners to be careful not to leave any valuable items on show following a break-in to a car at a scenic spot in north Tipperary.
A car owner who went for a walk in the Clare Glens near Newport on Sunday last returned to discover the rear window of the vehicle smashed.
A number of items were stolen from the car.
