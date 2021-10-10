Deaths in Tipperary Sundayy October 10

Deaths in Tipperary Sunday October 10

The death has occurred of Mollie Griffin (née McGrath)

Late of Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Mollie Griffin nee McGrath Late of Clairin, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 9th October 2021. Wife of the late Leo. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Leish and Tina, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Tuesday, the 12th of October 2021, for funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick on Suir. Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Walsh’s Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Seamus Ryan

Coolataggle House, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughters Emily, Julie (Treacy), Irene (Duff) & Pamela (Hayes), sons-in-law Stephen, Bill & Ronan, grandchildren James, Valerie, Austin, Isabel, Oilver, Paul & Sadie, brother Pat, sisters Angela, Mary & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The death has occurred of Michael Moynihan

Graniera, Milestone, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Moynihan, Michael, Harlesden, London and formerly of Graniera, Milestone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 8th 2021, (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved son of the late Annie and Mick and brother of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Trish, brothers and sisters Seán, Eileen (Loughnane, Thurles), Marion (Graham, Thurles), Paddy and Martin, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon. Removal on Monday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30 o’ clock followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Milford Home Care Team. Please adhere to government guidelines on gatherings and face coverings.