Search

10/10/2021

Deaths in Tipperary Sundayy October 10

Deaths in Tipperary Sundayy October 10

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Deaths in Tipperary Sunday October 10

The death has occurred of Mollie Griffin (née McGrath)
Late of Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Mollie Griffin nee McGrath Late of Clairin, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 9th October 2021. Wife of the late Leo. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Leish and Tina, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Tuesday, the 12th of October 2021, for funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick on Suir. Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

 

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Walsh’s Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Seamus Ryan
Coolataggle House, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughters Emily, Julie (Treacy), Irene (Duff) & Pamela (Hayes), sons-in-law Stephen, Bill & Ronan, grandchildren James, Valerie, Austin, Isabel, Oilver, Paul & Sadie, brother Pat, sisters Angela, Mary & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The death has occurred of Michael Moynihan
Graniera, Milestone, Upperchurch, Tipperary
Moynihan, Michael, Harlesden, London and formerly of Graniera, Milestone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 8th 2021, (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved son of the late Annie and Mick and brother of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Trish, brothers and sisters Seán, Eileen (Loughnane, Thurles), Marion (Graham, Thurles), Paddy and Martin, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

 

Reposing this Sunday evening from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon. Removal on Monday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30 o’ clock followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Milford Home Care Team. Please adhere to government guidelines on gatherings and face coverings.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media