12/10/2021

Gardaí investigating burglary in Fethard

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a burglary which occurred at a house in the Fr Tirry Park area of Fethard yesterday the 9th October 2021.

The burglary took place sometime between 9pm and 9:45pm where the home of an elderly resident was entered and a sum of property was stolen, but thankfully the resident was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed anyone, anything or any vehicle acting suspiciously during the above times or indeed prior to or after.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during and around the above times.


Anyone with information, please contact the Gardai at Clonmel on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Telephone line on 1800 666 111 or Crime stoppers on 1800 250 025.

