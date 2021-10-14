Tipperary man accused of taking a total of €8,500 is sent for trial on four theft charges

Nenagh Court: Tipperary man sent for trial on theft cgarges
The book of evidence was served at Nenagh Court last Friday on a man who is facing four charges under the Theft and Fraud Act.
Tim Shelly, with an address at Crosshaven Road, Carrigaline, Cork, is charged with theft of a total of €8,500 on dates between 2014 and 2017.
He is charged with taking €2,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on December 22, 2014. He is further charged with taking €2,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on August 14, 2015.
Mr Shelly, 55, is also charged with taking €3,500 at Newtown, Nenagh, on September 24, 2015, and with taking €1,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on July 25, 2017.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sent Mr Shelly, who is originally from Nenagh, forward for trial at Nenagh Circuit Court, sitting in Kilkenny, on October 19, 2020, on his own bond of €500.
Loretta Hogan, Miki Travel; Caroline Mulligan, Tourism Ireland; and Karen Fleming, Cashel Palace Hotel, at Flavours of Ireland 2021
Tipperary Co Council has had to erect signs demanding that people take unwanted wreaths and flowers, and that only “approved headstones” are allowed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.