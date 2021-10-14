Search

Tipperary man accused of taking a total of €8,500 is sent for trial on four theft charges

The book of evidence was served at Nenagh Court last Friday on a man who is facing four charges under the Theft and Fraud Act.

Tim Shelly, with an address at Crosshaven Road, Carrigaline, Cork, is charged with theft of a total of €8,500 on dates between 2014 and 2017.

He is charged with taking €2,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on December 22, 2014. He is further charged with taking €2,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on August 14, 2015.

Mr Shelly, 55, is also charged with taking €3,500 at Newtown, Nenagh, on September 24, 2015, and with taking €1,000 at Newtown, Nenagh, on July 25, 2017.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sent Mr Shelly, who is originally from Nenagh, forward for trial at Nenagh Circuit Court, sitting in Kilkenny, on October 19, 2020, on his own bond of €500.

