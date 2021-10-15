Tipperary gardaí put the brakes on speeding motorists on motorway
A number of motorists were fined by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court for speeding on the M7 outside the town.
Kevin McCudden of Lurga, Charlestown, Mayo, was clocked doing 146km/h at Clashnevin on July 16, 2019. He was fined €160 by the court.
Thomas O’Driscoll of 3 Boherbui, Rathkeale, Limerick, was caught doing 153km/h at Gortmore, Ballywilliam, on May 4, 2020. He was fined €200.
Jaime Manuel Reis, of 78 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, was doing 160km/h at Clashnevin, on September 13, 2020. He was fined €160 and recognizance were set in his own bond of €250.
Thomas Casey of 53 Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, was travelling at 145km/h at Clashnevin on September 14, 2020. He was fined €160 and recognizance were set in his own bond of €250.
Mandy Healy of 38 Colbert, Janesboro’, Limerick, was doing 152km/h at Annaholty, Birdhill, on September 21, 2020. She was fined €160.
