Search

15/10/2021

Tipperary judge has 'great sympathy' for the people of Afghanistan

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

An Afghani man who failed to pay a motoring fine on time had the case against him dismissed at Nenagh Court

Murteza Sidiqi of 103 Newtown House, Henry Street, Limerick, had been issued a fixed charge penalty notice for crossing a continuous white line at Ballinamurra, Nenagh, on December 11, 2020.

However, he had gone back to Afghanistan on holidays and his brother was to pay the charge.

In the meantime, a second penalty notice for a different offence in another part of the country arrived and his brother only paid one of the charges. When Mr Sidiqi went to pay the Nenagh penalty notice, it was out of time.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath asked if he was from Afghanistan originally and Mr Sidiqi replied he was.

“I have great sympathy for the people of Afghanistan at this time. I am satisfied he made an effort to pay the charge,” she said.

Judge MacGrath dismissed the summons.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media