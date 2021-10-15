Tipperary judge has 'great sympathy' for the people of Afghanistan

File photo
An Afghani man who failed to pay a motoring fine on time had the case against him dismissed at Nenagh Court
Murteza Sidiqi of 103 Newtown House, Henry Street, Limerick, had been issued a fixed charge penalty notice for crossing a continuous white line at Ballinamurra, Nenagh, on December 11, 2020.
However, he had gone back to Afghanistan on holidays and his brother was to pay the charge.
In the meantime, a second penalty notice for a different offence in another part of the country arrived and his brother only paid one of the charges. When Mr Sidiqi went to pay the Nenagh penalty notice, it was out of time.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath asked if he was from Afghanistan originally and Mr Sidiqi replied he was.
“I have great sympathy for the people of Afghanistan at this time. I am satisfied he made an effort to pay the charge,” she said.
Judge MacGrath dismissed the summons.
Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir. The Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme proposes removing 30 car parking spaces from the street
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.