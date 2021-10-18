Search

18/10/2021

Tipperary court case being held up by 'red tape over doctor's fee'

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A court case involving a man who needed a psychiatric report is being held up because the doctor who carried out the report won’t release it until they are paid, Nenagh Court was told.

“The report is ready but the doctor won’t release it because there has been no payment for it,” solicitor David Peters told the court.

“It is red tape. I suppose the doctor is trying to make a point,” he told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

The judge remarked that it “was just red tape”.

Mr Peters said that his client had been diagnosed with a personality disorder and the psychiatric report was required by the Probation Services. What his client suffered from was not classified as an illness under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Peters told Judge MacGrath that a psychiatric report such as that required would normally cost between €700 and €800.

“I could write a letter and say you may require their presence in court,” he said.

The judge remarked that there was a mechanism under which somebody could be compelled to come to court to explain their actions.

However in the meantime, there was an “impasse on the psychiatric report”, she said

Mr Peters said that his client was now “finally on a list for Methadone” and will undertake a Methadone programme.

The defendant told the court that he had yet to be given a start date for his Methadone programme.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to January 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the man was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court, sitting in Kilkenny, on charges of possession of cocaine and heroin at Cudville, Nenagh, on December 5, 2020.

