16/10/2021

Probation report sought on Tipperary man caught with cannabis worth €20

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath: ordered a probation report on a Nenagh man caught with cannabis

A probation report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a man who was caught in possession of cannabis.

Martin Harty of 101 The Coachyard, Nenagh, pleaded to possession of the drug in a premises at Ormond Street on January 21, 2021.

The court heard the residence was searched by gardai under the Misuse of Drugs Act and €20 worth of cannabis, which Mr Harty said was for his own personal use, was discovered.

The court heard Mr Harty had 56 previous convictions.

Mr Harty’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, asked for a probation report as her client had “a lot of issues in his family life“ in the last few months”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a report for January 7, 2022.

