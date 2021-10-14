Tipperary farming: FRS announces new appointments in Roscrea office

FRS Network is pleased to announce two new appointments to their Parkmore office in Roscrea with Niall Dervan becoming the new Farm Relief Services manager and Geraldine Sutcliffe taking up a role as co-ordinator / business development officer.

Niall is no stranger to the FRS organisation having worked in FRS Fencing in Derryvale, Roscrea from 2017 to 2019 He is from Killimor in Galway and has a background in suckler farming.

He earned a Business Degree (Hons) in Rural Enterprise and Agriculture from Galway GMIT and Mountbellow Agri College and has extensive experience in the agricultural sector.

Niall Dervan: new Farm Relief Services manager

He is also passionate about hurling and is a proud club hurler.

Geraldine Sutcliffe has also worked with Farm Relief Services for a number of years having previously worked as a farm operator.

Geraldine is from Tipperary and also hails from a farming background.

She is a highly motivated professional with a keen interest in the agricultural sector having worked on farms both in Ireland and abroad.

Her background enables her to understand the need for skilled, trustworthy and reliable staff within the industry.