Tipperary gardaí renew phone scam alert after €2,000 taken from bank account
The gardaí in Nenagh are continuing to urge people to be vigilant after a woman in north Tipperary had up to €2,000 stolen from her bank account after receiving a text message on her mobile phone.
The so-called phishing scam took place over the past week received a text purporting to be from her bank.
She clicked into details outlined in the text and the money subsequently disappeared from her account.
"We are urging people to be vigilant when it comes to this type of crime," said Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station.
