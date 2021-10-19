Search

19/10/2021

Tipperary outpatients advised of further cancellations at University Hospital Limerick

UL Hospitals Group has extended this Monday's one-day cancellation of all but the most time-critical outpatient appointments at University Hospital Limerick, and some elective surgery at St John’s Hospital and UHL, until this Wednesday, October 20.

Patients who are directly affected by these cancellations are being contacted by UL Hospitals Group, and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

Outpatient appointments at Ennis, Nenagh, Croom and University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected by the decision.

Emergency care will also continue through the Emergency Department (ED) in UHL, and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals will remain open.

A spokesperson said that UHL was continuing to manage an extraordinarily high level of emergency presentations and increasing numbers of COVID-positive patients, and the decision to extend the cancellation was in order to assist with patient flow in the hospital.

