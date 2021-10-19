A busy Halloween in Clonmel

Events for Halloween in Clonmel.
All events are free. Booking Required..see Eventbrite for more information.
Brought to you by Clonmel Borough District
Spook Trail: October 25-31 -Join the trail and find the clues.
Drive in Movie: October 31- Kids Halloween Movies and Uproar video screening- Marys Street Carpark 1-7pm
Live Music: Westgate Carpark 8pm
Green Screen Photobooth: Marys Street Carpark 1-7pm.
