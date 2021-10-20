Search

20/10/2021

Tipperary TD welcomes €549,269 extra funding for Thurles market quarter

Tipperary TD welcomes €549,269 extra funding for Thurles market quarter

Deputy Jackie Cahill outside St Patrick's College, Thurles, with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, and Tipperary chief executive Joe MacGrath

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the Department of Rural and Community Development approval of further funding of €549,269 for the development of the Thurles market quarter.

This funding, in addition to the €2,893,861 already allocated to this project, has been allocated under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, and welcomed by Government TD and Thurles local, Jackie Cahill.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Humphreys that an additional €549,269 has been allocated to the Thurles Market Quarter. This is on top of a previously allocated €2.89m for its development, and has been secured under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that this market quarter will be of major benefit to his hometown, and, when completed, will enhance that section of the town, as well as opening up the St Patrick’s campus into the quarter.

“I am delighted to welcome this funding and I would like to thank my colleagues in Government for continuing to work with me on a number of funding projects locally, especially around the St Patrick’s campus," he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media