Tipperary TD welcomes €549,269 extra funding for Thurles market quarter

Thurles TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the Department of Rural and Community Development approval of further funding of €549,269 for the development of the Thurles market quarter.

This funding, in addition to the €2,893,861 already allocated to this project, has been allocated under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, and welcomed by Government TD and Thurles local, Jackie Cahill.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Humphreys that an additional €549,269 has been allocated to the Thurles Market Quarter. This is on top of a previously allocated €2.89m for its development, and has been secured under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that this market quarter will be of major benefit to his hometown, and, when completed, will enhance that section of the town, as well as opening up the St Patrick’s campus into the quarter.

“I am delighted to welcome this funding and I would like to thank my colleagues in Government for continuing to work with me on a number of funding projects locally, especially around the St Patrick’s campus," he said.