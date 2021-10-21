Tipperary gardaí make suspected drink and drug driving arrests
The gardaí in the Nenagh District made a number of arrests over the past week in relation to suspected drug driving and drink driving in the area.
Two male motorists were arrested in the Nenagh area on suspicion of driving with drugs in their system.
Another motorist was brought to the local Garda station suspected of drink driving.
At Ballyvillane on Tuesday of last week a male was arrested at 10.30am after gardaí suspected him of drug driving, while a second male suspected of a similar offence was arrested two days later in Cormack Drive.
In the early hours of Monday last a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Tyone.
