Search

21/10/2021

Tipperary camogie championship down to final four

Tipperary camogie championship down to final four

Clonoulty/Rossmore, Drom & Inch, Annacarty, and Cashel make up the semi-finalists

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The FBD Insurance county senior camogie championship is down to the final four after last weekend's quarter-final action.

Clonoulty/Rossmore, Drom & Inch, Éire Óg Annacarty, and Cashel all booked safe passage after some tricky ties in what was an overall competitive weekends fare.

Although mistakenly left out of the headline in this week's Tipperary Star, Clonoulty/Rossmore booked their passage to the semi-finals after a good win over Burgess/Duharra on a score of 1-11 to 0-7. County stars Cait Devane and Eimear Loughman impressed for the west side, while Burgess struggled with only two points of their total coming from play.

Elsewhere, Drom & Inch were given a stern by Silvermines but were never in any real danger of being on the wrong end of an upset. The reigning county champions were served well by Siobhan McGrath and Miriam Campion and will be a tough nut to crack in the semi-final.

Cashel continue to make progress despite being missing Orla O'Dwyer as they scraped past newly promoted Thurles Sarsfields by a single point, recording a 1-12 to 0-14 win. Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Karin Blair, and Grace Moloney all impressed for Cashel as Thurles came agonisingly close to causing an upset.

The final game was probably the most one sided of the quarter-finals last weekend, as Annacarty continued their impressive year after an emphatic win over Nenagh Éire Óg. The blues were in no mood to cough up any ground to their opponents, putting them to the sword, winning 3-17 to 1-8. 

The semi-finals will take place the weekend of the 30th/31st of October with Annacarty facing Clonoulty/Rossmore while Cashel will be taking on Drom & Inch.

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic takes place in Clonmel this weekend

LATEST: Tipp gardai catch car speeding as part of massive slowdown operation

Car was doing 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh Clonmel Tipperary

Tipperary gardaí make suspected drink and drug driving arrests

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media