22/10/2021

Tipperary judge spares driver with multiple no insurance convictions from jail

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath: spared a driver with multiple convictions for no insurance from going to jail

tipperary star reporter

A man with four previous convictions for driving without insurance was given a suspended jail sentence for a similar offence by Nenagh Court.

Marian Botos of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, pleaded to the offence at Rosemary Street, Roscrea, on April 19, 2017.

The court heard Mr Botos had no NCT cert or insurance displayed on the vehicle when he was stopped by Garda Chris O’Meara and it was subsequently discovered that Mr Botos was disqualified from driving.

His solicitor Elizabeth McKeever said Mr Botos, was pleading to all matters.

He had a total of 13 previous conviction, including four for driving without insurance.

Mr Botos, a Slovakian national and father of five children, had not appreciated the seriousness of driving without insurance, she said.

His wife was now the driver of the family car and she was fully insured.

Ms McKeever urged the judge not to impose a jail sentence as her client had not come before the court for over three years.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Botos for four months, suspended for two years on condition that Mr Botos be of good behaviour and not reoffend.

