Rugby in Tipperary: Staunton's superb kicking sees Kilfeacle through v Limerick side Richmond

MUNSTER JUNIOR LEAGUE

KILFEACLE AND DISTRICT 23 RICHMOND 21



On Sunday last the sun was shining and the home side had the advantage of a strong breeze for the first half. Richmond started the game well and immediately pushed Kilfeacle back into their own 22. With five minutes gone the visitors scored a penalty, which was impressive, kicking against such a strong breeze to lead the game 3-0. Six minutes later William Staunton scored a penalty to draw Kilfeacle level. On the quarter hour mark Staunton added another penalty to put Kilfeacle ahead. Richmond rallied and in the 22nd minute after along injury delay scored another penalty kick from inside the Kilfeacle 22 to bring the score to 6-6.

Richmond kept on the offensive and with 32 minutes on the clock went 9-6 ahead courtesy of another penalty. As the half wore on Kilfeacle pushed further and further into their opponents territory and managed to put together some threatening attacks which finished with a try touched down by Darren Lowry. William Staunton once again found the target for the conversion attempt from a very tight angle. With the score reading 13-9, it seemed that Kilfeacle’s pack were coming to terms with their opponents and the conditions.



From the start of the second half Richmond upped their intensity and had Kilfeacle on the back foot. In the sixth minute they breached the Kilfeacle defensive wall after a mistake in the Kilfeacle line out. These five points once again swung the lead to Richmond with the score now reading 14-13.

This setback seemed to stir Kilfeacle to rise their intensity and they were on the offensive immediately. The next 10 minutes were all Kilfeacle. Eventually the home side scored with a great team effort finished by Keith Bourke. William Staunton kicked a sublime conversion from the touchline against the wind and once again the scoreline swung in favour of the home team 20-14 with only 15 minutes remaining.

Richmond to their credit showed no sign of relenting in their pursuit of a victory and with 34 minutes on the clock mirrored the try and conversion scored by Kilfeacle earlier in the half. Richmond had wrestled the lead from their opponents and there was only five minutes left on the clock. The score was now 21-20.

The intensity of this game was a credit to both sides and the tension on the sideline in both sets of supporters was palpable. Kilfeacle did not let this try upset their game plan and once again went on the offensive in search of a game winning score.

In the 38th minute the opportunity arose in the shape of a penalty kick just outside the Richmond 22. William Staunton stepped up facing into a very strong breeze and under immense pressure to score the vital score and put his side into the lead by 23-21.

Richmond then threw the ball wide in one last desperate attempt to win the game but Philip O’Connor put in a huge try-saving tackle to deny the Richmond wingere and Kilfeacle were home and hosed.



Our next game is a tough away game against Creggs RFC on Sunday next in the Energia All Ireland Junior Cup.

Kilfeacle Underage Rugby Notes

Kilfeacle Under 14s play their next East Munster League match in Kilfeacle on Sunday 24th of October at 12.30.hoping to build on their good win against Thurles in the first round.

Juvenile Training continues.

Both mini and youth Rugby training continues at Morrissey Park, (the Hill), in Kilfeacle every Friday at 19.00hrs. With a primary focus on fun, safety, learning the skills and improving the all-important agility, balance and co-ordination of each child we welcome back our regular players and we extend a warm welcome to any new players who would like to come and play for the Blues.

The under ages of Kilfeacle have experienced quite a degree of success over the past number of years and it is envisaged this year will be no different. Children from the ages of 6 and upwards are most welcome and importantly parents of the children are encouraged to come to the sessions, meet the coaches of each of the grades, meet the other parents and generally integrate within the groups.

So see you all in Kilfeacle every Friday at 7.