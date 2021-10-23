Search

Tipperary motorist caught speeding twice at Borrisokane within minutes

Garda speeding vans.

A man who was caught speeding twice within a matter of minutes was fined €160 by Nenagh Court.

The court heard that Daniel Loughnane of 50 Tower Hill, Borrisokane was clocked travelling at 97km/h in an 80km/h zone at Ballycasey, Borrisokane, on September 29, 2020, by a GoSafe operator.

He was caught at the same spot but travelling in the opposite direction literally within minutes, doing 101km/h.

“This was the same vehicle coming back,” remarked Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “He was foolish not to have seen you and slowed down.”

She fined Mr Loughnane €160 and set recognizance in his own bond of €250.

