22/10/2021

Tipperary gardaí arrest youth following suspected late-night robbery at Roscrea takeaway

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary gardaí arrested a youth following a late-night suspected robbery on a takeaway premises in Roscrea.

According to a Garda spokesperson at Nenagh Garda station, a person entered the premises close to midmight on October 20 and produced an implement during the course of a suspected robbery.

The person left the scene and a youth was arrested about 30 minutes later and brought to Nenagh Garda station where he was detained.

A number of exhibits were recovered by the gardaí.

The youth was subsequently charged under Section 4 of the Theft Act and brought before a special sitting of Nenagh Court.

The youth was remanded in custody to a later sitting of the court.

