Tipperary gardaí arrest youth following suspected late-night robbery at Roscrea takeaway
Tipperary gardaí arrested a youth following a late-night suspected robbery on a takeaway premises in Roscrea.
According to a Garda spokesperson at Nenagh Garda station, a person entered the premises close to midmight on October 20 and produced an implement during the course of a suspected robbery.
The person left the scene and a youth was arrested about 30 minutes later and brought to Nenagh Garda station where he was detained.
A number of exhibits were recovered by the gardaí.
The youth was subsequently charged under Section 4 of the Theft Act and brought before a special sitting of Nenagh Court.
The youth was remanded in custody to a later sitting of the court.
