Search

27/10/2021

Tipperary RNLI rescues five people in late night operation on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI rescues five people in late night operation on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI rescues five people in late night operation on Lough Derg

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Loyugh Derg RNLI station at Droimineer, Nenagh, assisted five people on a cruiser in a late-night rescue operation this Tuesday night.

The operation began after Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist people on a 48ft cruiser at anchor just off red marker 1168 which identifies the Benjamin Rocks on the County Clare shore. 

At 11.10pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Ger Egan; crew Steve Smyth, Joe O’Donoghue and Doireann Kennedy on board.

The lake was very rough with southwesterly winds Force 6 with severe gusts. As it was night, visibility was aided by searchlights, RADAR and other lifeboat electronic aids. 

At 11.24pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel in sight; it was at anchor inside the Benjamins on the Clare shore.

The lifeboat found all five people to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The skipper told the RNLI volunteers that the strong winds kept them from making headway, and so at 5.30pm with strengthening winds and failing light, they felt they wouldn’t make harbour and decided to drop anchor and wait out the storm.

However, the cruiser’s location was subjected to the full force of the wind which caused the anchor to drag, taking the vessel close to the rocky shoal.  

The lifeboat transferred an RNLI volunteer on to the casualty vessel.

Given the worsening conditions, the lifeboat helm instructed the RNLI volunteer on board the casualty vessel to cut the anchor line, but as the anchor warp was all chain and shackled to the cruiser, the RNLI volunteer was unable to do so.

With effort the RNLI volunteer weighed anchor and the lifeboat guided the casualty vessel to the shelter and calm of the public harbour at Dromineer.

At 12:54am the cruiser was safely secured alongside at Dromineer Harbour. 

At 1am the lifeboat departed the scene and by 1.24am the lifeboat was washed down and refuelled.

Liam Maloney, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advises water users unfamiliar with Lough Derg to "check the weather for the lakes and plan your course to arrive at safe harbour before nightfall". 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media