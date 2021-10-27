Tipperary gardaí arrest male motorist following dangerous driving report
The gardaí in Tipperary arrested a male following reports of dangerous driving on the M7 outside Nenagh on Thursday, October 21, at around 9pm.
The male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Anthony Harding on left (formerly of Bansha Town Youths) scored a hat-trick for Tipperary Town away to Donohill and District in the TSDL Division 3 League on Sunday last.
Cullen/Lattin’s Alan Hayes tries to get around the tackle of Michael Ryan (Town) in last Sunday's Division 1 clash between the sides. Pic: Michael Boland
