Tipperary councillors to get briefing on Ballina enhancement plan
The proposed Ballina/Killaloe Enhancement Plan will be before councillors in November for adoption, Nenagh Municipal District administrator Rosemary Joyce told councillors at their October meeting.
She said that a briefing will be given to Clare councillors on November 3, and it was proposed to give a similar briefing on the same date to Nenagh councillors.
District Manager Marcus O’Connor told Cllr Phyll Bugler that councillors would be given a summary of the submissions made on the plan and the responses.
Meanwhile, Cllr Bugler was told that the council was still awaiting a decision from Bord Pleanála on the Ballina Access Promenade and Viewing Area plan.
Cllr Bugler had stated that the proposal was at a "stalemate".
Ms Joyce told her that it was "outside our control. It could come in November, but there is no guarantee."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.