Tipperary County Council urged to carry out work on junctions

Cllr Joe Hannigan : called for work on the sightline at Knigh Cross, Nenagh
Nenagh Municipal District councillors have asked the local roads engineer to examine a number of junctions in the District.
Cllr Phyll Bugler asked senior engineer Barry Murphy for an update on repairing road damage outside the Congo Bar in Rearcross, and for an update on widening the footpath outside Ballina National School.
Cllr Joe Hannigan raised the sightline at Knigh Cross outside Nenagh and damage to the road at Firpark, Borrisokane.
Cllr Ger Darcy asked if the sighline in the village of Ballycommon could be improved.
Mr Murphy said that it was hoped to start work at the Congo Bar in Rearcross in the next couple of weeks.
Work would start on the footpath outside Ballina National School when resources were freed up, he said.
Mr Murphy told Cllr Hannigan he could look at doing work at Knigh Cross under a low cost scheme.
He agreed work was needed at Firpark as the road was damaged during the major road and footpath upgrading works carried out in Borrisokane.
