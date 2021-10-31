Tipperary councillor wants action on roadside boulders outside houses

Cllr Joe Hannigan: called for action on roadside boulders
Tipperary County Council has been asked to look at discouraging people from placing boulders or large blocks on the side of the road outside their property.
“I think they are creating a danger,” Cllr Joe Hannigan told Nenagh Municipal District Council’s October meeting. “If someone hits it they could cause serious injury or death.”
While he could understand why people were doing it, he said the council should be encouraging them to install reflector signs instead.
