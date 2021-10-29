Nenagh Éire Óg Junior A hurlers face Holycross in Mid County semi-final

Junior Hurling: Following their North Final win, our Junior A hurlers are back in action again next weekend when they face Mid champions, Holycross, in the County semi-final. This game takes place next Sunday, October 31, at 1.30pm in Dolla. We wish the panel of players and the management team the best of luck in this game.

Junior B Football: Best of luck to our Junior B footballers who take on Shannon Rovers in the North Final next weekend. This game is fixed for Saturday at 2pm in Borrisokane. Please come out to support our teams over the weekend.

Timber and Turf Draw and Auction: Our timber and turf draw took place at the weekend. Congratulations to our draw winners, Anne Kennedy, who won the trailer of firewood and Niall McKeogh, who won the trailer of turf.

A huge thank you to everyone who supported us and made the fundraiser such a success and thanks to all our volunteers who sold lines in the town on Saturday.

Finally a special word of thanks to the business owners of the town who welcomed our stands. Nenagh Éire Óg ask all of our members to please SHOP LOCAL.

Attention now turns to the timber and turf auction which takes place in the complex next Saturday at 2pm. Thanks to everyone who has donated the timber and turf for our auction and thanks to everyone who has helped organise this.

We have a large amount of both timber and turf ready for auction and with local auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin on hand to auction this off, it should be a great success. We look forward to seeing everyone come out to support this on Saturday.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €7,400, we thank everyone for supporting our Lotto. You can join the lotto online through the link on the club website.

Tipperary Draw: The Tipperary draw committee issued their ticket sales for the 2021/22 draw and once again Nenagh Éire Óg are the top seller in the county, selling just under 700 tickets for the draw. Thanks to all who joined our draw again this year and to all our promoters for their hard work in this.

The next draw takes place on Friday week, November 5.

Under 9: Under 9 hurlers will have their end of year celebrations next Saturday morning. We are very much looking forward to all the boys having great fun together and to closing the hurling and football season on a great note.

Under 11: Hurling training continues on Tuesday and Friday evenings on the new astro turf and hurling wall. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 0874086439 or through the club social media pages.