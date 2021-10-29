Camogie senior semi-final previews

Annacarty V Clonoulty Rossmore Saturday, October 30 at 3.30pm in Dundrum

It’s often said it’s hard to beat the same team twice in the one season but that’s exactly what Annacarty will be aiming to do on Saturday when they take on Clonoulty Rossmore in the FBD Insurance Senior Championship semi-final.

In a championship that has had it all so far it doesn’t get any closer than this battle. After a disappointing opening round defeat to Thurles Annacarty have been on the up since and had 5 points to spare over Clonoulty in the group stages beating them 3-13 to 1-14.

A week later they went on to record a famous win over the current county champions Drom-Inch to mark one of their best years ever to date in the senior championship. A huge prize is on offer for them on Saturday a place in the county final.

Clonoulty Rossmore wont give up their dreams of winning a senior county final too easily and will look to get back to the final that they lost in 2020. They will know they can’t afford to concede three goals again like they did in the group stages.

Up front they will look to attackers Cait Devane, Casey Hennessey, Eimear Bourke and Kate Ferncombe to break down the Annacarty defence. A defence led by Rosanna O’Donnell at full back and centre back Karen Fox.

Courtney Ryan has continued her fine vein of form for Tipperary intermediates this year into the club championship and her influence on Saturday will be instrumental if Clonoulty are to succeed. In the quarter final they recorded a 1-11 to 0-7 over Burgess-Duharra.

In a low scoring affair Clonoulty showed grit and determination to close down the Burgess-Duharra attack and defend their lead in a wind swept Kilcoleman.

Therese Shortt and Cora Hennesey have been a huge addition to their senior team from last year while Tipperary senior player Eimear Loughman has been excellent for them in defence. Eibhlis McDonald and Jean Kelly bring experience and pace to the Annacarty attack and will be key players for them on Saturday.

In recent years Clonoulty Rossmore have had the upper hand between these sides but Annacarty’s win over them in the group stages and subsequent victory over Drom-Inch means they are serious championship contenders and go into this semi-final with lots of confidence.

Clonoulty Rossmore have had their setbacks in the group stages but re-grouped and had a huge psychological win over former county champions Burgess-Duharra and will relish the opportunity to reverse the result of the previous meeting of these two teams.

With lots of underage success in recent years, will 2021 be the year that it comes to fruition for Annacarty and they finally break down the door they have been knocking on and claim a spot in a senior decider or will Clonoulty prove the saying right and make it too hard for Annacarty to beat them twice? All will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Drom-Inch V Cashel Saturday, October 30 at 3pm in Boherlahan

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final Drom-Inch and Cashel meet in the second of Saturday’s FBD Insurance senior semi-finals. Last year Drom-Inch survived a tough test from a youthful Cashel side and went onto to claim back to back senior titles.

Despite being without the services of Caoimhe Perdue (due to Irish international hockey commitments) from the team who lost to Drom-Inch in 2020 Cashel look to be even stronger this year.

They have really benefitted from the return of Sorcha Ryan to full-back after missing out in last year’s semi-final due to injury. Aoibhe Gayson Molloy had an excellent game at centre back in the quarter final while captain Amy Crosse at wing back brings great talent to the half backline.

Unbeaten so far this year they survived a Thurles Sarsfields comeback to win their quarter final by a single point thanks to a late score by corner forward Anna Fahie who is enjoying a great season. Elsewhere in attack Grace Moloney and senior player Karin Blair will really test the Drom-Inch defence on Saturday.

In the group stages Drom-Inch lost to Annacarty but had good wins over Toomevara, Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty Rossmore. They have a settled experienced team that have grown and developed into a formidable outfit in recent years led by captain Aoife McGrath at centre back and former All-Ireland winning captain with Tipperary Joanne Ryan at full-forward.

Eimear McGrath has been excellent all year from placed balls while also enjoying the freedom of midfield in recent games. Like Niamh Treacy at wing back Eimear’s huge clearances are a great bonus to the Drom-Inch attack.

Miriam Campion had her best game to date against Silvermines with 3 points from play and her experience in big games will be key on Saturday. Elsewhere Michelle Woodlock has a great eye for a goal while Siobhan McGrath and Dee Dunne can cause real damage with the right ball.

The midfield battle on Saturday will be both intriguing and crucial. For Drom-Inch Mary Burke has been fantastic to date with her powerful runs and physicality. Alongside her Eimear McGrath has popped up with scores from play in every game.

For Cashel Aine O’Dwyer and Katelyn Downey are likely to start in midfield. Both players bring great energy and love to get forward and attack. In the quarter final Drom-inch were too strong for Silvermines and on Saturday they will hope their experience and strength in dept will see them through.

This Cashel side are use to winning having won lots of silverware in underage in recent years as well as winning their way right up from junior to intermediate and senior. Each year they are improving and an appearance in a senior final can’t be too far away. Whether their time will come on Saturday remains to be seen. Either way a cracker of a game is in store.