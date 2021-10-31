Search

31/10/2021

Praise for Tipperary County Council's online planning service

Top marks from the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR)

Praise for Tipperary County Council's online planning service

Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A new report published by the Office of the Planning Regulator, (OPR) praises Tipperary County Council’s online planning services.


The report identifies the council as a local authority that has implemented good practice in terms of the accessibility and navigability of planning application documentation.


In its latest paper, Online Planning Services, a survey of the online availability of local authority planning application documentation, the OPR analysed the quality of accessibility of planning application information made available online on local authority websites.

Specifically, the report praises the council for its facility to allow users to submit a request for a pre-planning consultation by email.


The report also cites how the council offers an online portal for pre-planning requests.


The online request form is an example of good practice as the website provides a link to Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and provides a geo-spatial database displaying pre-planning applications. The online form has several drop box options which is a relatively easy form of collecting data. The information collected visually displays the planning activity in map form.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media