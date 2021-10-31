Praise for Tipperary County Council's online planning service

Tipperary County Council
A new report published by the Office of the Planning Regulator, (OPR) praises Tipperary County Council’s online planning services.
The report identifies the council as a local authority that has implemented good practice in terms of the accessibility and navigability of planning application documentation.
In its latest paper, Online Planning Services, a survey of the online availability of local authority planning application documentation, the OPR analysed the quality of accessibility of planning application information made available online on local authority websites.
Specifically, the report praises the council for its facility to allow users to submit a request for a pre-planning consultation by email.
The report also cites how the council offers an online portal for pre-planning requests.
The online request form is an example of good practice as the website provides a link to Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and provides a geo-spatial database displaying pre-planning applications. The online form has several drop box options which is a relatively easy form of collecting data. The information collected visually displays the planning activity in map form.
